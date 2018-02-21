The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luke Freeman has discussed QPR's late revival in their 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United.

The Hoops went 2-0 down but rallied to get themselves back into the match when Freeman struck from 20 yards before huffing and puffing to get an equaliser.

QPR's late shows have been a source of frustration among the fans, and Freeman admits that the fact they take so long to get going is a concern.

Speaking to GetWestLondon, he said: "We do seem to do that.

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

"It's not every time, but sometimes it takes us to go a goal down or for something bad to happen for us to start properly.

Five talking points to arise from QPR's defeat to Sheffield United; including the absence of former Liverpool man Jack Robinson

"It's only sometimes, but (last night) was one of those times that can give you a kick up the backside, which it did."

Sheffield United's first half goal was undoubtedly a huge blow to QPR in an even match, and Freeman says he has his doubts over whether it was intentional or not.

Speaking about the game, he said: "There wasn’t really that much in it.

"It’s tough, set pieces have killed us a little bit and I’ll be honest with you, I think they’ve got lucky.

"I don’t think he meant that ball, he miss-hit it and hit a shallow ball which caught us off-guard and then it’s hard to second guess the flick-on.

"It’s one of them things, but the game felt quite comfortable; they weren’t troubling us that much."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .