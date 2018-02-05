The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR under-18s may have fought back to win 5-4 against Millwall, but it was one player who deservedly took the plaudits.

Mickel Platt scored four goals in seven minutes to give the Hoops the victory, and he's rightfully been receiving praise on social media for his efforts.

But who is Mickel Platt? We give you all you need to know about one of many talented youngsters coming through the ranks at Loftus Road.

Born in May 2000, the youngster is set to turn 18 in May meaning this is his last last season at under-18 level.

Platt joined from west London rivals Brentford in the summer of 2014, when he was just 14 years of age.

A midfielder by trade, Platt made 15 appearances for the under-18s last year, despite being one of the youngest members of the squad.

Now 17, the exciting talent is a regular for Paul Furlong's under-18s side, scoring eight goals in 15 appearances so far this term.

