Fulham will be without both Floyd Ayite and Sheyi Ojo as they head to Barnsley on Saturday.

The Liverpool loanee missed the 6-0 victory over Burton with a tweak and won’t be ready for Saturday, while Ayite is expected back in the side for the next game against Nottingham Forest.

Tom Cairney also looks set to be included in the squad, although there are still doubts from Slavisa Jokanovic over how his knee injury is progressing.

He said: "At the moment Sheyi Ojo and Floyd Ayite aren’t available for this game.

“This season, we have many up and downs with Tom Cairney, he’s been part of the work this week and it’s our really important player.

“We try and force the situation to make sure we can use him the game ahead of us, and I expect he will be available to be part of the team for Saturday.

“We expect Ayite to start working next week with us and Sheyi Ojo will need one week more.”

