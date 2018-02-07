The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo has returned to full Fulham training after missing the past three games through injury.

The 20-year-old missed the 6-0 thumping of Burton, the 3-1 victory over Barnsley and the 2-0 win over Forest as a result of a tweak he picked up in training after the win over Middlesbrough.

But the Liverpool man has now returned to full training and could be in contention for the trip to the Macron Stadium on Saturday to face Bolton Wanderers in the Championship.

However, with Ojo's return, Fulham now have six fit loanees, meaning one of Tomas Kalas, Lucas Piazon, Oliver Norwood, Matt Targett, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ojo will definitely miss out on a place in the squad.

Meanwhile, Tom Cairney remains a major doubt for the tie as he continues his recovery from a setback of his knee injury that has plagued him all season.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .