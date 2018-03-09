Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sheyi Ojo is looking forward to getting back to playing regularly at Fulham, but admits he doesn't know what will happen at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old signed for the Whites on a season-long long deal in the summer from Liverpool and has played 21 times for the club in a season that has been plagued with injuries, firstly dislocating his shoulder and then getting a leg injury that has kept out for the past month.

He made his first start since the 1-0 over Middlesbrough in January in the 3-0 victory over Sheffield United, and Ojo has revealed Liverpool have been in constant contact but he is only focused on Fulham and will see what happens in the summer.

He said: They've been keeping up with my game time and how the games are going and they've been really supportive.

"I've just been focused on Fulham this season and we'll see what happens at the end.

"I think I'm doing well, there's still a lot to come. I need to get a run of games which has been difficult with the injuries I've had.

"Overall I'm happy with how it's going and hopefully I'll keep improving.

"Being injured was very frustrating, it's the worse feeling ever but I enjoyed it today [against Sheffield United].

"I just want to keep playing, keep improving and help the team.

"When you're injured it's not really enjoyable. I'm happy to have been back properly today and looking forward to the end of the season."

It's a unique situation for the loan members of Slavisa Jokanovic's squad, with only five of the six loanees being able to make a matchday squad on any given game.

Ojo had been missing out since returning to full fitness, but has found himself in the squad for the past three games, but the youngster believes it's just like competition in any team and he has to take the opportunity when it comes.

He added: "Yeah, it's just like in any good team there's always going to be competition and when you get the opportunity you've got to take it, you've got to play well.

"That's what I'll be looking to do whenever I get the opportunity, to play well and impact the game, score some goals and help the team."

