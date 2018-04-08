Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What is the saying? Win or learn? QPR's 4-0 defeat to Hull certainly produced some opportunity to learn - there's even some positives.

Onuoha can still play

While his red card for clashing with Markus Henriksen will be the take home point from the match, even with Ian Holloway's defence it was difficult to see the Rs captain staying on the pitch when he rushed in to barge Markus Henriksen.

Though it was excessive, the moment came from the right place, as Hull players began to surround Josh Scowen following his tackle.

What stood out more were some of the ex-Manchester City youngster's play during the first half. Strong as ox, Onuoha put in the hardest yet fairest tackle of the day on Harry Wilson during the early stages and dominated any one on one battle he found himself in.

Even when he left Jon Toral on the floor, it looked like a solid win from a header that carried through into the play.

While he is still discussing his contract, it is clear the defender still has something to offer, though he was left exposed and outnumbered when Hull were attacking.

QPR need a striker, preferably Matt Smith

The loss of Matt Smith due to illness was a crippling blow to the Rs. Nine goals and nine assists shows the impact he can bring when on form and his play was even noted by Hull Captain Michael Dawson in the former Tottenham defender's programme notes.

What was more damaging was the shape QPR lost without a real focal point in attack.

The movement with Ebere Eze in attack and the likes of Freeman and Luongo has promise at times. The 19-year-old came deep to try and open up play but he wasn't strong enough to play with his back to goal against Dawson and Michael Hector.

There was a lack of cohesion and the Hoops struggled to build attacks in a forceful matter. It improved when Idrissa Sylla entered the fray and he posed physical questions of the Tigers defence but the visitors still didn't pose a real threat.

Youth

It's easy to forget how young this side is. The average age of the starting XI was 25 and only Onuoha, Joel Lynch and Alex Smithies were older than 26.

Perhaps there was some naivity in leaving the likes of Onuoha and Robinson, who is just 24, under a lot of pressure.

It's a team still learning in some respects and that can lead to inconsistencies.

There's promise in young players like Eze, who had some lovely interplay in the second half when afforded the opportunity, and Bright Osayi-Samuel. at just 20, produced some quality touches along with an excellent work-rate regardless of the scoreline.

Harry Wilson is quality

For all, QPR didn't offer a massive amount of resistance this guy managed to stand out.

He didn't get much luck early doors and picked himself up from a Onuoha's crunching tackle.

The Liverpool loanee kept plucking away waiting for the space to open up for him to impact the play. When Abel Hernandez found him around the 40 minutes mark, Wilson's finish was all class to slot past Smithies.

His pass to Kamil Grosicki for the substitutes goal embodied his class however. The 21-year-old carried the ball, and hung between the lines before finding a clever angle to place a pass perfectly for the Polish international. It's precision forced the QPR keeper into indecision of how to close the gap and Hull had their third goal.

The Welshman has ambition to get into a top Liverpool team, and he looks like he could have Premier League class.

