There will be a minute's applause prior to Brentford's game at Sunderland in tribute to Liam Miller.

The 36-year-old, who played 60 games for Sunderland, sadly passed away last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

There will be tributes on the big screen at the Stadium of Light as well as in the matchday programme.

Sunderland AFC CEO, Martin Bain, said: “Liam was a hugely likeable and respected figure both at Sunderland and across the wider football community.

“At this sad time we would like to pay our respects and show our appreciation together – club and fans – along with our visitors from Brentford.

“It is a tragedy to lose someone so young and our deepest condolences go to Liam’s family and friends.”

Supporters are asked to be in the ground in plenty of time ahead of kick off prior to the applause.

