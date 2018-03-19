Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lewis Macleod would have been able to put his feet up and have the widest smile he has had during his time at Brentford on Saturday night.

If the midfielder had any luck during his time at Griffin Park prior to Saturday, it would have been bad.

A series of hamstring injuries plus a cruciate ligament injury suffered against QPR last season, have limited him to just 20 appearances for the club.

However, those painful experiences turned to joy when he fired home an equaliser against Middlesbrough and the lows made the high all the more special.

“I was starting to question that (whether I'd broken any mirrors) myself,” Macleod said.

“I think it makes it a lot more special, I've been very unlucky with injuries and whatnot. I've been doing well in training and I've just been waiting to get my chance.”

He added: “I'm very pleased, I was surprised that I was starting first and foremost. But when I was given my chance I thought I had done well and I'm delighted to score.”

Macleod dedicated the goal to his family and those who had supported him through those dark times and admitted the mental side of the injury was the hardest to battle.

“It's been massively frustrating, I've not had the best of times at the club playing wise, but today it was great to be out there playing again,” he added.

“That's the main thing with such a long injury layoff - the mental side of things. All the boys and the staff have been great with me all the time I was on the sideline.”

Brentford had the better of the 90 minutes against Middlesbrough but had to settle for a point but Macleod feels he has been able to make his point to Dean Smith.

He said: “I think we deserved more than a point today, if you look at the game we dominated most of the ball, but at the same time it's up to us to take the chances - we didn't do so.

“Ultimately we're disappointed that we didn't win the game but we got a point and after the international break we go again.

He added: “Going into the game, trying to do the best you can do, putting up a performance and I think I've done relatively well.”

Macleod, though, was miffed that he would have to wait until Good Friday to pull on the red and white stripes again due to the international break.

He added: “To be honest the game probably came at a bad time, I'm looking forward to play more football - we've just got to focus on the last few games and try and win as many of them as we can.”

