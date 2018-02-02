Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR's director of football Les Ferdinand has spoken out about the reason for lack of transfer activity in January, citing Financial Fair Play and poor value for money as the main reason.

The Hoops opted not to bring anyone into Loftus Road, but allowed 11 players to leave the club as they attempt to adhere to FFP rules, and reduce the size of an already bloated squad.

Speaking to the club's official website about the lack of activity, Ferdinand said: "There's a couple of reasons really. First and foremost we're stil trying to adhere to the Financial Fair Play rules so we haven't been able to go out and buy who we want.

"We're not just talking about the historical one that is standing over us, but adhering to the new rules as well.

"Most managers and people in my position would say that it's usually panic buys in January, people who are really struggling and because there's only two windows it causes a lot of panic. We didn't do that because we had one of the biggest squads in the Championship so needed to reduce that and reduce the numbers. It was a bit of a headache for the manager as well when you've got too many numbers. You've got people saying you need to add to it.

"Trust me, I've been in an environment when you've got too many players, and people are looking over their backs saying "Why aren't I playing?" and that becomes a problem for the manager as well.

"We felt we needed to reduce it, so that's what we've done. If you go up stairs we've got a recruitment board and we're looking at players all the time, but in January it's just madness with the amount of money people are spending to bring people in.

Ferdinand also spoke about the challenge of meeting the expectations of the supporters, by saying: "It's difficult because supporters are always looking for you to bring someone in, especially in January if the team isn't doing as well as people are hoping.

"Can we get that spark that's going to get us up the league? Well at the moment that spark is costing a lot of money. We've spoken about FFP and it makes it difficult to say we're going to go and splash; we've done that before and it hasn't always worked.

"When I came through the door I spoke about bringing players through that we can try and enhance, and we're still in that category, so there's no one person that we saw that we could bring in and take us to where we want to be."

