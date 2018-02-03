Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Les Ferdinand has explained the QPR's nbusiness model which sees the club look for bargains who are set to rise in value.

The Hoops are having to watch their bank balance more closely than ever as they face a hefty fine for Financial Fair Play, and Ferdinand says that this has led to an alteration in the way they do business.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: "We are aiming towards the summer. Obviously we carry on the scouting and looking at who we can bring in.

"We're not looking at spending £5m or £10m. I've heard a lot of people saying 'why don't you look in non-league', but we're looking all over the place.

"If you look at Conor (Washington) and (Idrissa) Sylla and those people, they've come through the door in the hope that we can make them better.

"Yeni Ngbakoto came through hoping we could make him better and Ariel Borysiuk hasn't worked out so sometimes people move on, but it doesn't cost you as much as it has in the past.

"That's the model for Queens Park Rangers at the moment. There's no getting away from it and I think most people understand it; that's where we are and that's what we need to try and continue to do.

"I'm hoping that in the summer, the likes of Luke Freeman and Josh Scowen who've come in on free transfers or for very little money, if we were to try and sell them now we'd sell them for a profit, and that's where we are as a football club."

