Les Ferdinand has spoken of the challenges that come with adjusting to a new era at Loftus Road.

A few years ago, Queens Park Rangers were used to paying inflated transfer fees and hefty wages in order to attract big-name stars to W12, something which is certainly a thing of the past.

As part of a new era, and an ongoing battle with Financial Fair Play, the emphasis has shifted to signing high potential youngsters and building a team of players with a real hunger to succeed.

The change in strategy has seen a period of transition at QPR, and Ferdinand says that this has been evident in performances this season.

Speaking exclusively to Get West London, Ferdinand said: "It's been a bit up and down; We've struggled for any sort of consistency throughout the season.

"We've seen some good signs like we're going to get it right and have some good games and then we lose one, but it's Ian's first full year and we're still in that transition.

"We're not buying big name players but buying players who need to be made better. We're doing a little bit better than we did last year but we know it's going to be a slow process.

"When you think of the money we've spent; we didn't spend anything in January and at the start of the season we didn't spend too much so we are kind of just realising where we are.

"It's difficult at times; when you've been a club who are spending loads of money the expectation is for you to bounce straight back, but we know where we are at the moment, we know it's going to take a bit of time and we're doing our best to try and get to where we want to get to."

