Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Director of Football Les Ferdinand has discussed the need to move on QPR's young talent, saying that players can become 'stale'.

Speaking to the offficial website about the club's youth policy, Ferdinand said: "It's one thing I've talked about a lot, trying to bring the younger players through the system to play in our first team, and we haven't done a lot of that in recent times.

"There's also the case of players who've been around the football club and if we talk about the case of Michael Petrasso who showed a lot of potential and made his debut at 18, but since then has only gone on to play five times.

(Image: GetWestLondon)

"Michael's now 22 year of age, and since I've been here we've had three different managers and none of them have seen him as part of their first team squad on a regular basis.

"So while we have to look at whether he's going to impact our first team we have to look at where his career is going, because players can become stale in a system and at one club.

Les Ferdinand speaks out about Financial Fair Play and lack of January transfer activity

"I'm hoping that Michael Petrasso, Reece Grego-Cox and Axel Prohouly, who we had high hopes for, we wish them all the best and hope they go on to have the careers we hope they'll have."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .