Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A legal challenge to QPR's ambitious plans for a state-of-the-art training facility in Southall has been thrown out by the Court of Appeal.

The multi-million-pound development on a 25-hectare site at Warren Farm, off Windmill Lane, is central to the club's hopes for the future.

It will include an academy for youth players and the site will be levelled into a plateau for 11 pitches, three of them of first team standard.

Flood-lighting and more than 260 car parking spaces will also be laid on, as well as a three-storey training facility building.

Ealing Council granted planning permission in June 2016 but Carolyn Brown had fought the proposals on behalf of the Hanwell Community Forum.

Warren Farm has been used by local people for recreation since the 1960s and Ms Brown pointed to its protected status as a metropolitan open land.

The site provided a "key break" in the built-up area and a strategically vital link to the wider green network, her lawyers argued.

But the council pointed to the lack of alternative brownfield sites and took the view there was a "compelling need" for the development.

Any harm to public access or the openness of the site were outweighed by the benefits to the local community, it ruled.

Ms Brown's challenge to the permission was rejected by the High Court, and now that result has been confirmed by the Court of Appeal.

Lord Justice Lindblom could not fault the council's conclusion that there were very special circumstances justifying what would otherwise have been 'an inappropriate development' of metropolitan open land.

The planning officer who advised the council had also properly taken into account a London-wide policy that loss of protected open spaces should be resisted.

The judge, sitting with Lady Justice Hallett and Lord Justice Patten, said the officer's report had to be read "with reasonable benevolence and realism".

There was no logical reason why she could not conclude that there were "other open areas in the general vicinity" and that the benefits of the club's proposals outweighed public access objections.

Her approach was "entirely unsurprising" and her advice to the planning committee showed "a true understanding and lawful application of every policy in the development plan, including its objective."

Arguments that she had failed to take proper account of the site's status as a community open space were "misconceived", the judge ruled.

Councillor Julian Bell, leader of the council, said: “I am delighted with the judicial review decision and, with QPR set to invest millions of pounds into the community sports facilities, I’m confident we’ve secured the best deal for local people.

“Once the site is up-and-running, QPR will implement a significant community sports development programme which focuses on encouraging local people, particularly young women, older people and people with disabilities, to get involved in sport. The club will also be responsible for on-going maintenance of the new facilities, with no cost to taxpayers or the council."

QPR CEO Lee Hoos said: “A new training ground has always been at the forefront of our strategic planning for the Club. This decision is fantastic news and a massive step forward that finally gives us the pathway we need to see this priority through.

"The objectors have 28 days in which to file an appeal to the Supreme Court. The expiry of this will represent the final legal hurdle, which is significant news. We would like to place on record our gratitude to Ealing Council for their perseverance in this matter.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .