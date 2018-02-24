The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have made one change from the side that beat Birmingham 5-0 to take on Leeds as Ryan Woods comes into the side in place of Josh McEachran.

The former Chelsea man drops to the bench and he is joined there by Sergi Canos, who is available after his three match ban following his red card against Derby.

Chiedozie Ogbene drops out of the matchday squad, while Nico Yennaris misses the game after illness.

Brentford are looking to make it three wins in a row after beating Sunderland 2-0 last Saturday and putting five past hapless Birmingham.

Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Bjelland, Barbet, Woods, Mokotjo, Sawyers, Jozefzoon, Maupay, Watkins.

Substitutes: Daniels, McEachran, Marcondes, Judge, Clarke, Mepham, Canos.

Leeds: Wiedwald, Berardi, Cooper (c), Jansson, Anita, Phillips, O'Kane, Alioski, Saiz, Dallas, Lasogga

Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Denton, Pennington, Vieira, Sacko, Cibicki, Ekuban.