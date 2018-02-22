The video will start in 8 Cancel

Josh McEachran is available to line up for Brentford at Leeds after he was forced off after 20 minutes in the 5-0 win over Birmingham City on Tuesday.

The former Chelsea midfielder suffered a back spasm but returned to full training on Thursday, meaning Smith has to decide whether McEachran makes a start or drop to the bench with Ryan Woods starting.

Brentford do have Lewis Macleod and Sergi Canos available again after injury and suspension respectively.

What do you think the Brentford chief should do?

