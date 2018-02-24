Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of Leeds United vs Brentford.
Brentford are going into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Sunderland, before thrashing Birmingham City by five goals to nil.
Today's game sees Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw line up against their former side.
Leeds should make it 2-0 with a counter attack. Ryan Woods races back and clears the ball off the line
Sergi Canos comes on for Ollie Watkins. Brentford waste another corner.
Saiz goes down easily under presser from Woods. The Bees midfielder booked for his reaction
Leeds aren’t giving Brentford any time on the ball - Bees must be clever in possession.
We’re back underway at Elland Road
Half time and Leeds lead by a goal to nil
Romaine Sawyers booked after Alioski dives.
Two minutes added on at the end of the first half
All quietened down a bit with the ball being played in the middle. Brentford break down the right and win a corner now.
Alioski, on a yellow card, leaves his foot in on Yoann Barbet. Could easily have been a foul and a booking for the Leeds man.
Bentley makes a critical save to deny Lasogga after Saiz has his shot blocked. Brentford need to regroup quickly
Against the run of play, Liam Cooper rises to nod home a Leeds free kick. Harsh on the visitors.
Sunderland are down to 10 men though as Clarke-Salter sees red. They lead Middlesbrough 1-0.
Anita booked for hacking down Flo Jo and now Alioski joins him in the book.
Pierre-Michel Lasogga goes for goal from distance but harmlessly wide. Elsewhere, Ipswich lead against Preston
Brentford pressure earns them a corner but Watkins’ effort is overhit and out for a throw in on the far side.
Ryan Woods gets Brentford out of trouble, outmuscling three players and emerging with the ball
Much better stuff from Brentford. Florian Jozefzoon beats the offside trap but, under pressure, fires over.
So close. A Brentford free kick is partially cleared. John Egan fires in the volley and Felix Wiedwald tips the ball behind. Great shot, great save.
Sunderland have taken a 1-0 lead against Middlesbrough through Asoro. Kamo Mokotjo fires over for Brentford.
Ollie Watkins has the first shot of the contest but it drifts harmlessly wide
Great ball from Ryan Woods to send Jozefzoon away. His cross is cut out with Maupay lurking
Brentford starting to come into it but are still on the back foot
Brentford yet to really get out of the blocks and have been pegged back in their own half. Leeds win another corner, this time on the opposite side to us. The ball comes back to Eunan O’Kane but Bentley holds the shot
Leeds win the first corner of the afternoon. It’s cleared for a throw in. Good defending from the Bees.
Brentford get us off and underway
The teams are out and we’re nearly ready to go.