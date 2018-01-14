The video will start in 8 Cancel

Leeds have had their fixtures televised more than Brentford, QPR and Fulham have had combined so far this season.

Sky announced their latest selections for live games and the Yorkshire side were included four times in the space of five games.

And that brings the total amount of Leeds games shown this year to a staggering 17, with Aston Villa behind with 12.

Sheffield United are the third team to reach double figures with champions elect Wolves on nine times, including their upcoming clash with Slavisa Jokanovic's Whites.

For west London clubs it's a different story with Fulham being shown the most amount of times on television with just four games screened.

Brentford have been on television on three occasions, including their home fixture with Leeds and Aston Villa, while Rangers have only been shown twice.

The 'league table'

Leeds 17

Villa 12

Sheff Utd 10

Wolves 9

Sheff Wed 8

Cardiff 8

Bristol City 7

Forest 7

Birmingham 7

Derby 6

Hull 5

Middlesbrough 5

Fulham 4

Norwich 4

Sunderland 4

Bolton 3

Brentford 3

Ipswich 3

PNE 3

Reading 3

Barnsley 2

Burton 2

Millwall 2

QPR 2

