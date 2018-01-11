The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lasse Vibe's fine December wasn't enough to see him voted as the PFA Championship player of the month as Leeds' Pontus Jansson claimed the gong.

The Danish striker had earned a spot on the shortlist after scoring four goals in three games; bagging a brace at Norwich and following it up with strikes against Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

But the fan vote went to the Yorkshire club's defender Jansson, who had scored twice in the club's five game unbeaten run.

Bolton's Gary Madine, Preston's Chris Maxwell, Bristol City's Jamie Paterson and Derby's Curtis Davies were all also nominated.

There is a chance for Romaine Sawyers, though to claim the SkyBet Championship player of the month goal.

He's up against Jansson Paterson and Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson with the winner announced at 6am tomorrow morning.

