After the previous week brought six points from nine, Brentford are better off in their play-off chase than they were going into a crunch run of fixtures.

They now have a chance to have a breather this week before another three game week that will tell us, once and for all, where the Bees' ambitions lie.

Once again, there is just one home game and two away trips but, crucially, the away days involve a lot less travel.

The difficulty lies in the fact that all three teams are excellent at countering Brentford's style of play and the Bees will need to show the steely resolve that they have shown in flashes this season. All three sides have managers that have done a fantastic job this season.

Saturday's game with Cardiff is vital with the Bluebirds continuing their push for second place.

Neil Warnock is, arguably, the best manager at Championship level and has produced consistent challengers with less funds.

He gets his sides working hard and in the faces of the opposition and it's not an opponent that can be taken lightly.

The Bluebirds don't have big name players in their squad, compared to other teams fighting at the top, but they work hard for each other and that is Warnock's biggest strength.

The highest compliment that can be paid to the veteran manager is opposing teams and fans hate facing his sides but, when he is in charge of your club, you love him.

If football was decided on budget, Burton would have no right to be in the Championship and Nigel Clough has worked wonders with the Brewers on a relative shoestring.

You keep on expecting to see them to drift away and be relegated but they keep on picking up the odd win that keeps them alive in the relegation fight.

They will also look to stifle Brentford, put players behind the ball and play on the counter attack much like they did at Griffin Park earlier this season.

The Bees must be clever with how they use the ball and try and draw them out before punishing them.

A Tuesday night under the lights at the Pirelli will be a tough nut for the Bees to crack.

The week then ends with a trip across London to face Millwall at The Den; one of the country's most unique grounds, although lacking the same feeling as the old Den.

One of the first things people think of in relation to Millwall is the aggression. The Den, when it is rocking, can be one of the most intimidating places to play and visiting teams have wilted under the pressure Lions fans applied.

It takes a special type of character to shine there. Tony Craig was revered for his no nonsense, body on the line style, while fancier players fell apart.

It's the same for manager Neil Harris who is a good man and has turned the club around after the expensive shambles of Ian Holloway's reign at the club. The Lions are not one of the Championship's big spenders and he has done a fine job this season.

Millwall fans demand total commitment to the cause. They can accept defeat if they see that their side has left nothing in the tank and have even applauded their team off after a 6-0 home loss.

An opposing player can expect to be harangued for 90 minutes, especially by the touchline and they must block the noise out.

Even though the Leeds result was a frustration as it would have put Brentford right into the play-off hunt, there's still time to be in the hunt come the final international break of the season.

