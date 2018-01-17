The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Brentford midfielder Adam Forshaw is the subject of transfer interest from Leeds and Cardiff City.

The Middlebrough man has been a peripheral figure for the Tees-siders this season, making just 14 appearances in all competitions and hasn't featured since December 9.

Boro want £2.5million for the out-of-favour midfielder as they look to recoup what they originally splashed out on him in January 2015.

The former Everton trainee spent two full seasons at Griffin Park, signing for the club in May 2012 after a loan spell.

He made 82 appearances in League One after signing permanently, scoring 11 goals, as he helped the Bees end their 21-year exile from the top two divisions in 2014.

He left for Wigan in the summer of 2014 before moving to Middlesbrough in January. He's made 92 league appearances for Boro, scoring twice.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .