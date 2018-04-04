Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom was full of praise for Fulham after Tuesday night's defeat, claiming the side have 'top players that Premier League clubs would love to take'.

Kevin McDonald and Aleksandar Mitrovic got the goals in a comfortable victory that was watched by West Ham boss David Moyes, who was there to cast his eye over some of Slavisa Jokanovic's players.

He won't be the only one looking at the squad that Tony Khan and his recruitment side have assembled at Craven Cottage and wishing that some of the players graced their squads instead, with most, if not all, of the side being able to play at the top level.

Ryan Sessegnon, Ryan Fredericks and Tom Cairney have all been subject to interest in the past from Premier League clubs, while Matt Targett is proving why he is so highly rated at Southampton, so Heckingbotton's admiration will come as no surprise.

And after coming so close to promotion last year, the Leeds boss thinks this season might be the one where they get their rewards.

He said: "Yeah, they've got some real top players.

"Some top players who Premier League clubs would love to take. Top players who Championship clubs would all have in their team.

"They took their time amassing it , Slav's done a great job they way they play, but they built this team over a number of years now, spent a lot of money, got a good coach, a good way of playing and this might be the year for them when they get their rewards."

