Brentford's two game winning run came to a halt as Leeds recorded a 1-0 win over the Bees.

Liam Cooper headed the only goal of the game in the 31st minute to give Heckingbottom his first win since taking charge at Elland Road.

Brentford did have their chances to take something from the game, with Felix Wiedwald pulling off a brilliant first-half save to keep out John Egan's volley.

Florian Jozefzoon, Ollie Watkins and Kamohelo Mokotjo also wasting good chances for the Londoners.

Below are five talking points to emerge from the game.

Not at the races

From the brilliant, pulsating performance that Brentford produced against Birmingham, it's fair to say that they were the shadow of Tuesday's side at Elland Road.

A good first 30 minutes was undone by a howler from the officials and Liam Cooper was offside from the free kick that led to the winner.

The final ball was constantly lacking and they were sloppy in possession and their performance did not deserve a goal.

It was a performance that suggested that the Bees were jaded after a long trip last weekend and a highly charged game in midweek.

The squad will know they were not good enough to force a positive result and it will present a chance for others in the squad to stake a claim.

Plan B needed

Brentford tend to struggle when they come up against sides that are prepared to break up play and get in their faces.

This has been a hallmark of the Bees' season and it something that the west Londoners need to resolve if they are to progress in this division.

Brentford have to be more streetwise and be able to cope when teams get in their faces. A number of players struggled when put under pressure and made to make quick decisions.

But they also must find a way to succeed when in a battle of a contest much like they did against Reading in January.

Officials struggle

Oliver Langford and his officials had a game to forget with both sides suffering from some inconsistent decisions.

Brentford can feel aggrieved about Liam Cooper's goal being offside and the fact that Ezgjan Alioski was not given a second yellow card for a foul on Yoann Barbet.

Leeds can also feel hard done by in the second half when Pierre-Michel Lasogga went through on goal but the game was brought back for a foul by John Egan. However, the forward was offside anyway.

It was not a game to remember for Langford and his officiating team.

Smith's comments do the job

More has been said about Dean Smith's comments about the length of the grass on the Elland Road pitch than Brentford's actual performance.

The Bees head coach said: "I thought we were poor in the second half. We didn’t pass the ball well enough or get our tempo up. It didn’t help that the grass was left a bit long and the pitch played poor.

"In the first half they started alright, got a corner. But for the next 30 minutes they didn’t see the ball.

“We were dominant. I feel a little aggrieved because the goal changes the game and the goal was offside.

"As a whole, in the second half we weren’t good enough on the ball. We’re normally better than that.

“Neither goalkeeper was really troubled in the second half. We had a lot of possession but couldn’t get through them. Wasn’t one for the purists.”

Obviously, those comments have riled the home fans but it has successfully turned attention away from a performance that was below par.

Disgraceful prices

538 fans made the trip to Elland Road and it would have been more if L££d$ hadn't charged £39 for a ticket in advance, with the prices increasing to £44 on the day.

Those prices are disgraceful and I don't blame Brentford fans for not paying those prices, even if the team's performances in recent times deserved supporters making the trip up to Yorkshire.

Clubs need to stop fleecing supporters and, quite frankly, I think clubs need to offer reciprocal pricing.

Manchester United moved to charge Sevilla fans £89 came after attempts to persuade the Spanish club to lower their prices failed.

In the email sent to supporters who have tickets for the game in Seville, United’s head of ticketing and membership, Sam Kelleher, wrote: “We believe our travelling supporters are unfairly being subjected to increased/excessive ticket prices from the host club. This view is shared amongst travelling supporters and we have received lots of requests from individuals and supporter groups to intervene in this matter.

“Ultimately Sevilla have not agreed to significantly lower the price of tickets for our fans to what we view as a reasonable level. Therefore we have taken the difficult decision to charge Sevilla fans for the return leg at Old Trafford the same amount as our fans have been charged for the away fixture. We want this to act as a deterrent to future opponents who look to increase ticket prices for our travelling supporters.”

It's harsh on L££d$ fans but they should be subjected to the same prices as they charge away supporters at Elland Road.