Brentford's winning run came to an end as they were beaten 1-0 at Leeds.

The Bees had the better of the play in the first half and John Egan's effort was well saved by Felix Widwald.

That save made the difference as, moments later, Leeds broke and won a free kick that was headed home by Liam Cooper.

Brentford were rattled and nearly fell 2-0 down but Dan Bentley made a good save to deny Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

The Bees looked to come out in the second half and as they pushed forward they were more open to counter attacks.

Lasogga was denied on the line by Ryan Woods before Alan Judge's free kick was parried away by Wiedwald.

But it wasn't Brentford's day and they make the long journey home with nothing.

Below are how the Bees rated.

Dan Bentley - Nothing he could have done about Liam Cooper's goal. Made a couple of good saves. 7

Henrik Dalsgaard – Did everything he could do to help his team. 6

John Egan – Unlucky to be denied by Felix Wiedwald in the first half. 6

Andreas Bjelland – A standard performance from the Dane. 6

Yoann Barbet – Gave everything he had going forward and defensively. 6

Ryan Woods – Dominated the midfield and was the standout player on both sides. 8

Romaine Sawyers – Couldn't make the impact he would have wanted but didn't let his side down. 6

Kamo Mokotjo – Some flashes of brilliance. 7

Ollie Watkins – Not the performance he would have wanted. 6

Neal Maupay – Isolated up front in the main. 6

Florian Jozefzoon – Showed flashes going forward but unable to get the final ball in. 6

Substitutes

Sergi Canos – Couldn't turn the tide. 6

Alan Judge – Looked to get Brentford forward. 6

Emiliano Marcondes – Made a few decent runs but it wasn't Brentford's day at all. 6