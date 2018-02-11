Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have confirmed that Lasse Vibe has left the club for Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai.

The Denmark international signed for the Bees in the summer of 2015 and made 94 Championship appearances for the club, scoring 36 goals.

He was in the final year of his contract and the lure of the Chinese Super League was too good to turn down, while the club have received a fee, believed to be in the region of £3million, that they felt they couldn't refuse for a player who could leave for nothing at the end of the season.

Vibe wrote on Twitter: “Very happy and proud to have signed for Changchun Yatai FC. I want to thank everyone in the club for the warm welcome and I look forward to work hard with you so that together we can improve every day and achieve great results.”

He added: “Thank you @BrentfordFC for letting me play where football was born. I couldn’t have enjoyed my time here without help from teammates coaches and back room staff.

“I’m truly humbled by the fan support I’ve had and appreciate the messages I’ve received in my time at the club.”

Vibe was always talkative during his time at Griffin Park and GetWestLondon have reviewed some of his best quotes below.

A bright individual

Vibe's first press conference led to him revealing that he was studying for a Masters degree in finance, which he successfully completed

He said: “I am doing my masters thesis in finance and accounting. I'm turning in my paper in two months hopefully and travelling back to Copenhagen in two or three months to defend my thesis.

“Hopefully, I'll have a Masters degree in finance or accounting. It's taken me five years.

“I'm doing a leverage buyout, which is a private equity fund, buying a company, paying down the debt and selling it again. It's a Danish registered company. Hopefully I'm turning it in in September then going back to defend it.”

First goal

Vibe's first goal came in a 3-1 defeat at home to Reading but it meant little to the Dane after a poor team performance.

Head coach Marinus Dijkhuizen acted with 10 minutes before the break to take Toumani Diagouraga off and Vibe also admitted that he could have been withdrawn instead of the Frenchman.

He said: “We need to play in the first half as well. We can’t wait for something to happen and frustration to kick in.

“David Button kept us in the game but, everybody else, myself included, need to get out there.

“We’ve done it several times now so we need to work on that. We need to do the basics as in the first half, that was woeful.

“He could have picked any of us (to take off after 36 minutes), besides the goalkeeper. That wasn’t an individual thing.

“That was a collective thing. When he put up that sign it could have been me because we weren’t playing well.”

Vardy

Dean Smith compared Vibe to Jamie Vardy in his first post-match press conference against MK Dons and the Danish striker was flattered.

He said: “That (comment from Smith) definitely is a compliment. Jamie has done really well this season.

“To be honest, I've not watched that much of Vardy. Maybe I should do as he's done really well.

“I've talked to Kasper Schmeichel and he told me how he works. He's a hard working lad. He's honest.

“He's not the best footballer in the world and I'm not either. I'll be happy to do half of what he's done.

“I like to be my own player but he's a great player. I'll never be Messi and I need to work hard.”

Vibe rejects tiredness concerns

The Dane suffered a goal drought midway through his first season at the club, going more than three months without finding the net.

The frontman had been playing competitive football for over a year but refused to let tiredness be an excuse

The Brentford striker said: “I'm feeling okay. I didn't play last week. I feel fresh. I didn't play 90 minutes. I know I've played a lot of games but my body is still fine and I feel I can keep going.”

Goals change things

The Dane didn't want to use tiredness as an excuse but, once he found form again, he admitted it had played a part in his struggles.

Vibe endured a 14-game run without finding the net before his goal against Forest; a run which included being left on the bench as Dean Smith started without a striker in the 3-0 defeat to QPR.

And he felt the run of form was down to adapting to English football and culture, exhaustion as well as a loss of form.

He explained: “It's the learning process (of adapting to English football) but I also haven't been off for more than three or four days since last December.

“If you go back one year from Tuesday I'm probably on around 60 games. There's adapting to English football and not performing a couple of months as well.

“It is mentally exhausting. You always want to work harder when you're not doing so well.

“I was struggling with getting by the weeks and staying in the games it was difficult to work my way out of it. It seems that I have now and I'm really happy.”

Olympic call

(Image: NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images)

Lasse Vibe was selected to captain Denmark and it was, obviously, a huge honour for him to participate in, arguably, the greatest sporting event in the world.

“I’ve watched it every time as far as I can remember,” Vibe said. “It’s a big honour. I know football isn’t the biggest thing but I’m going and it’s a huge thing for me.

“We’re playing some great teams and great players. You’ve got to leave your club and miss a couple of games on the flip side but I’m proud to be going.”

Olympic diary

Vibe sat down with GetWestLondon after returning from the Olympics and reflected on his time in Brazil.

On the opening ceremony he said: “You felt you were in a movie looking around seeing the lights and thinking am I drunk or on drugs. You try and take everything in. It was brilliant.

“We sat in an inside arena as spectators. We were called out in our nations, walked around the Maracana and onto the pitch. It took hours. We didn't see much of the show.

“We queued up. I walked to the back of Denmark and there was Djibouti behind us. There were only eight of them and one of the girls was wearing national dress. They were having a party and clapping. I went dancing with them. It was really good fun.”

First red

Vibe was sent off against Sheffield Wednesday for two bookable offences and it was the first time he'd been dismissed in a competitive fixture.

He said: “I have said sorry to the boys. I've been sent off in a friendly before, but that was the first in a competitive game. It's not really me, and I'm still shocked to be honest.

“The first booking was soft as well, but the ref's got to do what he's got to do. He said I threw an arm at him – he said he didn't want to, but he has to give it.”

Shirt swapping

Vibe looked ahead to Chelsea by reflecting on facing Branislav Ivanovic and swapping shirts in an amusing manner.

He said: “I played against Matic and Ivanovic for Denmark against Serbia. I don't think they knew who I was.

“I actually got Ivanovic's shirt which was really nice of him. I think he might have binned mine which I wouldn't blame him for.

“We were winning 3-1 away and they were struggling. He wasn't very happy. He told me to wait until we got in to get the shirt.

“I almost forgot about it and one of our staff members spoke to one of their staff members. I've still got it in my house. It's nicely on a hanger.”

Stepping up

Vibe stepped up to the plate after Scott Hogan left for Aston Villa with two goals against the Villans on the same day as his team-mate's departure.

He reflected: "Whenever you get the chance you have to take it, and the management team have told me they have faith in me every day since I've been here.

“I haven't played much up front because Scotty has been doing really well, just waiting for my chance.

"I took it tonight, and I will just keep trying to do that. I still think I could have scored more playing as a 10, but it's not my strongest position, and it's not easy to express myself as a player.

Scare

Lasse Vibe scored twice as Brentford won 3-2 at Nottingham Forest but was in the dressing room as the home side mounted their late comeback

Vibe thought the game should have been over before realising that Forest had made it 3-2 and he had an anxious wait until full time.

He said: “I was aware it was 3-1 and then I heard a massive roar and the music going on again and I was thinking the game should be over by now so what's happened?

“I was thinking after a couple of seconds that they've pulled one back. It wasn't very nice. I couldn't get my phone to work in the dressing room so I was quite desperate. All of a sudden, I saw a couple of the guys and we'd won.”

Humour

Vibe's sense of humour is always close to his comments and his praise of Ryan Woods after his goal against Leeds was just that.

He said: “I don't know what that was. It was side-footed from outside the box – I've never seen anyone do it.

“That was a great goal. I was happy for him. He doesn't score too often or find himself in those positions. He's a big team player so we're very pleased to see him goal.

“We all made jokes when he tries it in training so we're all buzzing off that.”

Anger

The Dane admitted it was an angry Brentford dressing room after they threw away a 2-0 lead at QPR.

He said: “I think we're all focused on the same thing and that's why we're all enjoying it this year even though it's not very enjoyable now.

“Nobody is bothered about who scores, we all want to succeed. It's such an angry and devastated dressing room as we know it's about three points. We've won some tight games but losing points is what we're worried about.”

Sawyers praise

Romaine Sawyers produced two magnificent through balls for Vibe at Norwich, the second of which was world class, to put the west Londoners 2-0 up.

And Vibe was full of praise for the midfielder who has set up a number of his goals so far this campaign.

He said: “I think we've got many players who can set up goals. Romaine is one of them. He always knows where I am.

“He's very clever. He's set up loads of goals for me and another two tonight. I'm very pleased for him that he's created chances. I'm pleased they went in and he got the assist.

Referring to the second goal, Vibe added: “Everything was perfect. As soon as he got the ball, we both knew where we were.

“There was a gap but he didn't play it. I thought the moment had gone. He kept waiting and it slowly opened up again and, as soon as it did, he put it in. I took a touch and it went in. It was nice seeing it going in.”

