Our latest Ealing Road Buzz podcast is live and we've been answering questions submitted by fans.

Lasse Vibe's departure was a major talking point and we received varying questions about the Danish striker's exit from Griffin Park.

The Championship season is hotting up and there was a discussion about who will be celebrating come May and who would be contemplating spending at least the next 12 months as a League One side.

One of the hardest discussions was about who is in Brentford's strongest XI if everyone was fit and that produced fierce debate amongst Brentford reporter Tom Moore and Bees fan Connor McCabe.

One issue brought up was the ludicrous suggestion that Matthew Benham was only interested in pocketing money from Brentford – this was given the contempt it deserved.

Give the podcast a listen by clicking play below.

