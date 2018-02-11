Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford B head coach Kevin O'Connor believes his side can take a lot out of their tour of Ireland.

The Bees lost 2-1 at Dundalk but rallied to claim a 2-1 victory over Shamrock Rovers, in their final pre-season friendly before the start of the League of Ireland season.

And O'Connor believes that his players will be able to take plenty out of the contests as their careers develop.

He told the club's official website: "They were two brilliant games, two different experiences. One played on a 4G turf at an old stadium and then here at a new stadium with a really nice grass pitch.

“It's been good fun and it's had a lot of good points to take from it, I think. It's been worthwhile for the players and hopefully they can take that into the games when we go back to England."

Graham Burke had put Rovers ahead before half-time and O'Connor told his troops he wanted more from them.

He got exactly that as Theo Archibald and Jarvis Edobor found the net to give the Bees the victory.

O'Connor added: "We needed to be quicker, sharper, have more intensity and we needed a little bit more about us. I think we were struggling a bit from the Wednesday game, we looked one-paced, our legs were slow and we were taking too many touches.

"We needed to liven them up at half-time and credit to them because they did get better in the second half. We managed to get the two goals, but we probably didn't quite deserve that victory I don't think."

