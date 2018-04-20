Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kevin O'Connor believes Brentford's B team concept is progressing nicely as a successful season nears a conclusion.

The young Bees have had some eye-catching results, which have included beating the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and both Milan giants this season.

The biggest success, though, has been the form of Chris Mepham since he stepped up to the first team.

And O'Connor is happy with the development but, naturally, wants more.

He told GetWestLondon: “At the moment, it's doing well. The fact Meps has stepped up to the first team and being in the starting XI is a massive positive.

“We need to recruit the best young players they can and bring them through. We're moving along well. I'm happy with the players developing. We need to keep pushing players.”

Time appears to be running out for a few players to prove they can make it in Dean Smith's squad or whether it would be best to find a club elsewhere where they can play first team football.

O'Connor revealed: “I think 23, 24 is probably too old but there are some late developers.

“By the age of 20, 21 we need to think they can get into the first team squad otherwise if we keep hold of them for the sake of it, it's not fair on them. I'd say 20, 21 is around the age but there are the exceptions.

“It's quite possible (there will be a few departures). There are three or four we've spoken to and try and help them get other clubs and loan moves.

(Image: Get West London)

“Once they get to a certain level, this probably isn't going to push them where they want them to go. There'll be a slight turnover and keep the momentum going.”

There are a number of players yet to make that final step to the first team and, even though they have outclassed Manchester United and Anderlect sides at Griffin Park, they must take advantage of any time they get to play in TW8.

“It's pleasing to see what the boys do on the training ground which they can take to the big occasion. We need to carry that on until the end of the season,” he explained.

“All they can do is perform in front of Dean and the first team staff. They've done themselves no harm with that performance against Anderlecht.”

But O'Connor also believes that developing a player to the point where they can have a career, even in the lower leagues, is also a success to a point.

He said: “I think it's developing players to play professionally. Ideally it'd be the first team but, if not, into a first team in the Football League.

(Image: Get West London)

“That's how we'll judge ourselves as well. Can we see an improvement from someone coming in to when they go out.”

There is also the lesson of Alfie Mawson, who went out on loan to Wycombe, rejected a contract at Brentford to join Barnsley before earning his stripes in the Premier League with Swansea.

“I think it was at the very start. I might have had a tiny bit (of time with him). I played with him in 21 games. I didn't have much influence on Alfie,” O'Connor reflected.

“He might have been a slightly later developer. Fair play to him, he's built a career and doing brilliantly now.”

King Kev, as he is affectionately known by the supporters, is seen by many as a future Brentford head coach but, for now, he's loving his role with the B team and urged fans to continue coming to games.

“I'm loving the job. It's very busy. A lot of different challenges. The staff are fantastic. I'm doing my pro license. It's just trying to develop yourself,” he added.

“Keep coming down to games when they can. Just keep supporting us. I get a lot of positive messages from different people. It's brilliant.

“Keep coming down to watch and support them when they get in the first team. That's all I can ask.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.