Kevin McDonald expects himself and his Fulham team mates to deal with the pressure of being in the top six after breaking into the Play-off places at the weekend.

Three second-half goals meant that the Cottagers leapfrogged Sheffield United, who play tonight, into the top six as they beat Barnsley 3-1, with the stand-in skipper getting that all important second goal.

As opposed to last season, where Fulham broke into the top six late on, it now means Slavisa Jokanovic's side are there to be shot at, and have become the hunted rather than the hunters, but McDonald has said he expects his side to deal with the pressures being in the top six brings.

He said: "It's one of them, if we want to get into the top six and get promoted, we need to do it, whether that's first ten games of the season, middle of the season or last ten games, we need to get in there and deal with the pressure of being in there, it's as simple as that.

"We're in there now and hopefully we can stay in there, keep our run going and stay in there.

"We knew coming into the game today that if we won we were in the play-off places, I said before the game and at half time that we needed to do anything possible to win the game, simple as that, we need to put our body on the line, as simple as that.

"I really feel that we did that, especially second half, first half we managed to grind it out and luckily we came in at 1-0 because it could've easily been two or three nil so we done well to stay at 1-0 and it was a big second half performance."

The 29-year-old was full of praise for two-goal man Ryan Sessegnon after the game, and spoke of his 'unbelievable' positioning.

