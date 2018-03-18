Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bettinelli and his Fulham team-mates have not given up hope of finishing second in the Championship.

The Whites have been on an incredible run of form since Christmas and set a new club record on Saturday in front of the Sky cameras, going 16 games unbeaten with their 2-2 draw at home to near rivals Queens Park Rangers.

It could have been much better though, with Slavisa Jokanovic's men letting slip a 2-0 lead at Craven Cottage.

It meant they only closed the gap to second-placed Cardiff City to seven points, with eight games to play, with the Bluebirds having a game in hand.

But the Whites are not giving up on claiming an automatic promotion place come the end of the season.

Bettinelli said: "I think second is still possible, anything can happen in football, I don't think anyone would have expected us to be where we are three months ago, we've got to get back on it again and give it our best shot.

"We're not here to get records, make history. Automatic promotion is still up for grabs, but if we don't get it we'll go into the play-offs and that's a great chance to get promoted."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.