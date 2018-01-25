Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The exit door at Loftus Road may as well have been completely removed with the number of players heading out of the club.

At the time of writing, the exit tally stands at 10, eight of which are permanent meaning it is very much 'objective complete' as the QPR hierarchy made it their mission to trim the squad; and I'd be surprised if it stopped there.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

There's still a number of question marks hanging over the playing squad, with several first team starts attracting reported interest, while more of the under-23s squad could yet be deemed expensible.

Of course, not all departures have to be permanent and with Ian Holloway very much trusting the same pool of players in first team duty, it's possible that some of the squad could leave on loan in order to get more regular first team football.

But who do you think should leave the club this month? Have your say using our 'Keep or Sell' tool below.

Remember that players could leave on loan before the window closes, so factor that into your responses!

We'll reveal the results next week.

