QPR star Josh Scowen has stuck up for his teammate Ryan Manning after he saw red in the 1-0 victory over Barnsley on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland youngster was on the field a matter of minutes before being sent off for a dreadful challenge in the second half.

But speaking after the game, Scowen sympathised with the midfielder, saying: "Stuff like that happens.

"I've been sent off this year but no one's going to have a go at him or anything like that because to me we need people who can put tackles in.

"He didn't time it well, but stuff like that happens in football.

"The last thing you need is someone having a go at you when you feel bad anyway, and we came away with the three points so it doesn't matter too much."

