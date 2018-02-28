The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR's Josh Scowen has slammed his own performance against Nottingham Forest, calling it his worst in two years.

The Hoops were demolished in a 5-2 result at Loftus Road on Saturday, and speaking to Get West London, the former Barnsley man was quick to take responsibility for his how display.

He said: "My own performance wasn't good enough, to be honest.

"It's probably the worst game I've played in a QPR shirt and probably for a couple of years.

"As a team we just didn't perform and we all know that.

"I don't think it was just one thing; no-one performed well and they played better than they've probably played all year but there isn't one player on that pitch who can say they played well.

"Everyone knew that it wasn't good enough and not a lot was said (after the game) because we were all disappointed with how we performed.

"There was no shouting or anything, I think everyone was just disappointed in themselves and the team."

