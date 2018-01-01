Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR midfielder Josh Scowen says it's crucial that they strengthen their squad in January, but says the additions need to be the right ones.

The January transfer window reopens tomorrow, and Scowen says that things will be in place behind the scenes to help the side achieve their ambitions this month.

Speaking to Get West London, he said: "It’s always important to strengthen but you’ve got to get the right people in. I’m sure the gaffer and everyone in the backroom staff will be doing everything they can to bring the right people in to help us kick on in the second half of the season.

"A couple of the youngsters have already broken through into the first team. Ilias Chair has come through and done really well in the games that he’s played. They’re always there and training with us and pushing us to break into the starting line-up to make a name for themselves.

"I think mid-table is about right, that’s where we are, I don’t think expectations should change. If we manage to put a little run together then your ambitions could change then, but for now we take it game by game, and if we do put a run together we can reassess then."