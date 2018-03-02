The video will start in 8 Cancel

Josh Scowen has responded to speculation that Ian Holloway has lost the QPR dressing room, calling it 'a load of nonsense'.

The Hoops boss has been on the receiving end of much criticism after suffering a 5-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest last weekend, and while Scowen admits that results haven't been good enough, he insists that the squad are still very much behind Holloway.

Speaking to Get West London, the midfielder said: "It's a load of nonsense, to be honest.

"Obviously we've had some bad results and that but where we are in the table is about right for us at the minute.

"We're not a million miles off the top teams; as you know we've beaten a lot of those sides, so for fans to say we're against the manager is a load of rubbish."

