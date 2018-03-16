The video will start in 8 Cancel

Josh Scowen is a major doubt for QPR's trip to Fulham after suffering a potential burst appendix.

The midfielder arrived for training on Friday as usual, but was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after suffering severe pain.

Scowen's absence would be a huge blow if he was to miss out on the west London derby.

Ian Holloway also he's got a decision to make regarding the involvement of Jack Robinson and Paul Smyth.

The pair both missed out on Tuesday's trip to Aston Villa with a dead leg and a toe injury respectively, with Ollie hinting that he's already decided whether they'll be involved at Craven Cottage.

Elsewhere, Idrissa Sylla and Jamie Mackie won't be fit to return against Fulham.

The two forwards both featured for the under-23s against Millwall on Monday, and while they're both recovering well, Holloway said that Saturday will come too soon for the pair.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said: "It's all about training; getting the miles back in their legs and games under your belts and how well the team are doing.

"Do I need them back yet? Not really because they've both been out for a long time.

"They're both chomping at the bit, they're both showing a good attitude but I've got concentrate on the ones that are up for selection right now.

"It's nice to have them back but they're not in my thoughts at the moment."

