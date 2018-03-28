Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Josh Scowen will be relieved to be back in contention so soon after what looked to be a season-ending ailment.

The former Barnsley man was taken to hospital on the day before QPR's 2-2 draw with Fulham with suspected appendicitis, a condition which could have kept him out for a number of weeks.

(Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Thankfully the midfielder, who turns 25 today, was only suffering from a viral infection, and will be looking to be back in contention for the clash with Reading on Friday evening.

Speaking to QPR's offiicial website, Scowen said: "It wasn’t nice to hear I had suspected appendicitis but thankfully it wasn’t that and I’m fit now and ready to go on Friday.

“It’s part of football though and you have to accept that you’re going to miss games from time to time. Thankfully this hasn’t led to me being out for long.”

He added: “It’s good to have competition for places.

“It keeps you on your toes and it can only make you improve, and it makes those wanting to get into the side ahead of you improve as well.

“The lads who have come in recently did very well but I am hoping I can get my place back in the side for Friday, we’ll have to wait and see.”

QPR picked up eight points from 12 before the international break to put the Hoops in 15th place in the Championship, and the former Barnsley man is hoping this is just the beginning for the side.

He said: "The last four performances have been very good and it’s definitely given us something that we can build on.

“Every game we are looking to get more and more confident in what we can do. The gaffer has said there is more to come from this group and I think he’s right.

“We are aiming to finish as high up the table as we can. We are not going to rest on our laurels and think the season has finished.”

Reading will be buoyed by the appointment of Paul Clement going into Friday's clash, but Scowen says the Hoops must play their own game.

“It’s hard to know what to expect,” he said.

“We are used to them looking to play nice football from the back but the new manager could come in and completely change that.

“We will focus on our strengths and what we do well.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.