Party breaker?
He said he will be party break, but this party doesn’t exist because we haven’t celebrated anything yet
Harder to break teams at home?
We are ready for everything.
QPR change the shape and we are ready for their press and their no strikers
Warnock and Cardiff doing well
Why not, Warnock is an experienced manager and one of the best in the category.
I must respect what he is doing, they won last seven games and he made a fantastic job.
Surprised at Villa result
No, I am a Championship manager for a long time and cannot be surprised.
They deserved three points and played with more energy.
They have an experienced manager and I cannot be surprised after this result.
Fans at the Cottage
The atmosphere is fantastic, we are in great momentum and the Cottage is our fortress.
We are comfortable playing there and all this is great news for us.
Belgrade compared to west London
We cannot compare, they are different places and different cultures.
Derbies you must be extra motivated and understand how it’s important for the supporters
Experience helps
All the experience helps, I have experience as footballer and head coach and the learning process never stops.
I will know tomorrow more than I know today and I push my players not to relax.
I try push myself to not be relaxed and satisfied, it’s never over.
Opinion round me is positive, but I know another part of the coin can be different and I will try fight to make sure I’m not on that different side.
Be in senior squad?
Why not? He will be soon, for my position I believe he will soon be in best English squad.
International break - Sessegnon called up
He’s improved, next step forward, personally I believe he can soon make the step up, this is not in my hands and not my decision but this player has done a great job for the team.
One of the best football projects in England for the future and at the end he is quiet, he try working daily in highest level and try improve himself.
It’s an important step so he can check himself in this level, but he’s checked himself at senior level and it’s not a strange situation for himself to play with players four years older.
He’s a senior player, he’s not a kid, right now he’s ready for senior football.
Mitrovic needs to keep scoring
It’s important for the team, for our supporters.
We know what he can offer, he played eight games and scored seven goals, he cannot celebrate anything yet - it’s not enough, we didn’t make enough victories and must show ambition to win the next game
Key goals from Mitrovic
Competition is long, at the beginning of the year we talk about Sessegnon’s goal and now we find a way to find more goals.
Tom Cairney is back and step by step he starts being his best version.
It don’t depend on one player, Mitrovic gives us a different option but I cannot mention all the players, Targett made a fantastic job, strikers what I use before Mitrovic arrived made a quality job and they are fighting for the position.
Explain transformation of form
With time, we play better, we are more competitive and bring in some players that give us extra push.
With new players we have another option to use players in different positions.
At the end, you cannot win the confidence in one game, we show spirit and trust each other and we are improved.
Pre-season wasn’t one of the best pre-seasons I made, it’s a different situation and some players I didn’t know what they could offer and what they couldn’t.
Time don’t exist, now we are in better level but nothing is done.
Go above Villa if you win
I will take the plane and visit my family in Madrid. We are not under any pressure, after 38 games if they lose this position it will be a hard kick for them.
We can surprise the last game, but cannot be second after QPR
Relaxed
We can be relaxed - Villa, Cardiff and Wolves made a better job and we will try do our job
Can you catch Cardiff?
We must do our job and not be under any pressure - we are waiting for them to make mistakes and they can lose the position.
We only need to be worried about our job and try win the games to catch them, they must be the same as us.
Importance of momentum
It’s important, but important to keep going.
We are now in good position, we expect we can be in better position and the situation is in our hands.
Coming together
We are satisfied with momentum, we have important run behind us but we know this run won’t count for anything because we have another game in front of us immediately.
Injury worries
At the moment, all the people are available - Kalas started working yesterday and we are still assessing him.
I’ll take decision tomorrow
