It's press day at Motspur Park as Slavisa Jokanovic meets the media ahead of Saturday's west London derby with QPR.

Bragging rights are up for grabs, but so is a Fulham record as the side look to go 16 games unbeaten - something never achieved by a Fulham side before.

It's set to be a huge day at Craven Cottage, but first we're chatting to Jokanovic about injury news, what he expects from QPR and, of course, Ryan Sessegnon's first England U21 call-up.

The head coach is due at 1.30pm and you can follow everything he says right here.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.