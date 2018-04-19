It's Thursday lunchtime - that means it's press conference time for Slavisa Jokanovic at Motspur Park.
The head coach will be meeting the press this afternoon as Fulham prepare to take on Millwall tomorrow evening at The Den as the two teams with the longest unbeaten runs go head-to-head.
The Whites haven't lost in 21 games, while Neil Harris' men haven't lost in 17, and the two sides meet on Friday night in a huge game in south London.
Jokanovic is due to meet the press at 1.30pm this afternoon where he'll discuss Millwall, automatic promotion and other things, and we'll have live updates from Motspur right here.
And that’s the end of the press conference ahead of Fulham’s game with Millwall. Few nuggets of information there.
Mitrovic
SJ: Mitrovic has done a great job for us, we took the right decision to bring him in to help us. I don’t know what will happen in the future, ahead of him is the World Cup. I know he’s really happy here and he knows I’m satisfied with level that he offers us. Everything is open and if you ask me about if I want him to stay, then yes I want. If you want to ask if they, then it’s probably yes but in realistic life we will see.
Oh, back to Sess
SJ: Sessegnon is probably one of the best in Europe. He’s a fantastic project but he’s a Fulham player now. He’s only 17, I don’t want to say he’s a kid but he’s a young man.
Fans scoring?
SJ: If someone jumps from the stand and scores the goal then I will worry.
The atmosphere
SJ: We don’t play [Man] City or Liverpool, we play Millwall so I cannot find any relationships between these two examples.
Legal
SJ: Their style is completely legal, we cannot be surprised. We have our game plan and are going to be ready for everything.
Unbeaten run
SJ: I am not thinking about our unbeaten run. I am sure we will try to be ready for the challenge and be ready to take our chances to win the game.
Three linked with moves away
SJ: First of all, I believe these people improve the team. There exists interest about different clubs and how they can improve. My job is to stay with my best players. I have nothing to do with selling the players, this is simple situation for myself. We must be ready for everything but in this moment, the club prepare the situation for next season. It depends where we will be in the future, we must be ready for all steps.
No crying
SJ: We don’t have time to cry after somebody conceded a last minute goal. We were disappointed but I don’t know which game Brentford will play this day, to be honest I am thinking about different situation.
Take him to the World Cup!
SJ: I believe he deserves his awards and in the future he will win many more. He would be ready for the World Cup, but this is not my job. I trust this guy 100%, if I was to bring England team to World Cup I would bring him
Now for Sess questions...
SJ: Sessegnon’s season is incredible. He played very good football for his age and at the end he’s nominated for many awards I didn’t detect any difference after the situation he found himself in, he’s focused, motivated and made his job perfect on the training ground.
Focus on Millwall
SJ: We know there are three games, but we are thinking only about Millwall and try look for our best performance.
Hostile?
SJ: I came from a different part of the world, this hostile atmosphere isn’t necessary They will push for Millwall side, our away fans will push for us. I expect nothing different.
On Neil Harris
SJ: Their manager has done a fantastic job, they follow one way to play football. It’s a different style, they are aggressive and are a team who can put you under stress They deserve to be where they are right now and I expect a really hard and tough game but I promise them too they will find it tough and competitive.
Nothing is done
SJ: This pressure right now is great pressure, I don’t want to mention any teams but many teams arrive at the start of this competition whose target was promotion are so far from play-offs. We are in with a chance, we have nothing done but we will show ambition.
Playing catch up
SJ: We are quiet. In front is some opportunity to catch a big target and we will make it our job to try catch this.
On Millwall
SJ: Ahead of us is a new opportunity to fight for three points, we must be focused. Another side who will be motivated. They have a really good football style, we have ours too. We are both successful and they must be confident and so are we.
Same target
SJ: Our target, like many, is to push hard to be competitive and be promoted. If we put ourselves under pressure, this is not necessary.
Confident
SJ: Our final objective is clear, we must be strong and solid and push hard. I am confident we have enough quality to make these steps.
Challenge
SJ: We get our first target, we will get play-offs, we want to be a promoted team and if we need to try for the longest way we must be available for the challenge.
Good football
SJ: We are professionals, if you aren’t available to show ambition you’re not right for this job. This competition is long, we didn’t start so well and at the end we started to improve. In the middle of November, we were 17th and we were chasing all the teams. We made a great run and must be satisfied for our momentum. We play good football, are competitive and this situation motivates us for try be successful in this game ahead of us.
Second place?
SJ: I am not thinking about second. Over time we are chasing this position, It’s another opportunity for fighting for the points. If we win this game and game ahead of us, we will have option to be successful. Situation is under Cardiff’s control, we will try make out job and try wait for the mistake.
Injury news
SJ: Ayite and Ojo are not available to work with us, everyone [else] is available
