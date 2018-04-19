It's Thursday lunchtime - that means it's press conference time for Slavisa Jokanovic at Motspur Park.

The head coach will be meeting the press this afternoon as Fulham prepare to take on Millwall tomorrow evening at The Den as the two teams with the longest unbeaten runs go head-to-head.

The Whites haven't lost in 21 games, while Neil Harris' men haven't lost in 17, and the two sides meet on Friday night in a huge game in south London.

Jokanovic is due to meet the press at 1.30pm this afternoon where he'll discuss Millwall, automatic promotion and other things, and we'll have live updates from Motspur right here.

