We're live from Motspur Park as Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic previews the big west London derby with Brentford.

The derby is possibly the biggest one the two sides have been involved in in recent years, with Fulham on a 20-game unbeaten run and in second place, while Brentford are chasing the play-offs.

A victory for the Whites would mean they will stay in second place, regardless of what Cardiff City do earlier in the day, while a win for the Bees will see them keep their play-off push intact.

It's set to be a massive game at Craven Cottage - but first we'll have live updates of what Jokanovic has to say ahead of the game right here from 1.30pm.

