We're live from Motspur Park as Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic previews the big west London derby with Brentford.
The derby is possibly the biggest one the two sides have been involved in in recent years, with Fulham on a 20-game unbeaten run and in second place, while Brentford are chasing the play-offs.
A victory for the Whites would mean they will stay in second place, regardless of what Cardiff City do earlier in the day, while a win for the Bees will see them keep their play-off push intact.
It's set to be a massive game at Craven Cottage - but first we'll have live updates of what Jokanovic has to say ahead of the game right here from 1.30pm.
We drew last season, I play more times away than i do home and some games I won, last we lost but last 11 games we won ten, we feel we are strong at home this is our home, and we are going to try be strong and dominate the situation.
On the derby
In realistic situation, we know we need points and Brentford need them too. This is one of their last chances to try catch the position for play play offs.
its probably last chance and we will have some chances after this game too this is part of sport, we are both under some kind of pressure and this is normal situation one point isn’t enough for them.
Cairney at West Ham
Tickets is from Chelsea side, I know this place behind Conte and know exactly where he got the tickets. I am not worried and at the end it’s great for him to watch the Premier League team and watch an important game.
I see nothing strange for him and us too.
Fulham trust
if we are focused enough we are 100% enough to show ambition and be successful They trust each other and trust they can win the games - trust is best for us to perform well.
This news is very important for us and encouraged myself and my staff too.
The run-in continued
They will drop points with Reading. This is long competition, I don’t know, all these teams are quality, Cardiff are all the season in position to be promoted, now we make one step forward but they are in control.
Brentford is very good, Millwall are in impressive run, they made a very good job both teams are fighting for play offs, Brentford will be one of the last chances tomorrow to catch this opportunity. Millwall is there and will be competitive till end of the season two hard derby games, but we must focused on our work and try perform well.
On the run-in
After the Brentford game is over, we will prepare for Millwall. We are in great momentum, if we perform well we can expect good result
They are tough opponent, they try play in similar style, they won lsat three games and three clean sheets.
Everything is possible, we cannot think about Sunderland, we must push. Warnock is a great man, I don’t see any opponent that can win against Cardiff too.
They are strong, they are physically impressive. It’s not easy to play against them, they are 100% favourites for tomorrow when they play Norwich.
Surprises exist in this championship, but I don’t think they’ll be surprised tomorrow
20 unbeaten - known a run like it?
This competition is always hard, we cannot compare.
My ambition is always win next game, with this desire we can be successful.
My target is only Brentford, I am not looking so far behind or ahead.
Take it easy, try do our job and we will see
Second place
I am not thinking about this place, we decide many times ago to go step by step and it’s positive.
We don’t need to think about second, about promotion, we must be thinking about next chance in front of us.
After this chance tomorrow, we will think about next steps and that’s it.
It’s not necessary to think about where we are right now
Team news
Floyd is out, Ojo is out too.
All other players available
