Slavisa Jokanovic isn't thinking about Fulham's unbeaten run or about catching Cardiff City ahead of tonight's game with Reading.

If results go the right way, that is, if Fulham beat their visitors and Cardiff lose to Aston Villa, the Whites will end the night in the automatic promotion places, although the Welsh side will have a game in hand.

It will also extend the unbeaten run to 20 games, a staggering number, but the cool-headed head coach isn't thinking about any of that as he welcomes Paul Clement to Craven Cottage.

What he will say, however, is that he thinks his side are in a 'mentally easier situation' that Reading as they prepare to face one another tonight.

He said: “I am not thinking about our [19-game unbeaten] run, I am thinking only about the Reading game, about our performance, about our way of playing football, about being confident, about showing ambition, about trying to dominate the opposition, and trying to score a goal.

“We’ve shown a great defensive level, and we must be focused, we must concentrate to give ourselves a good starting position.”

“There’s no point thinking about something that is not in your hands, at the moment all our focus is on the Reading game.

“I believe we are in a mentally easier situation than Reading. They must understand they are one step away from being in a complicated situation.

“We are where we are, now we look forward and try and do our job.”

