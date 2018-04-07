Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic isn't thinking about catching Cardiff City in second – despite cutting the gap to two points this afternoon.

Another Aleksandar Mitrovic goal meant that the side made it 19 games unbeaten with victory over Sheffield Wednesday, meaning they made up space on the Bluebirds after they lost 1-0 to Wolves on Friday night.

Neil Warnock's side still have a game in hand on Fulham, but the relentless machine that is the Cottagers is showing no signs of slowing down as they prepare to face Reading on Tuesday in a re-run of last season's play-off semi final.

Despite the positive results, Jokanovic insists he's not thinking about catching Cardiff, but thinks the Welsh side must be feeling some pressure with Fulham breathing down their necks.

(Image: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

He said: "I am not thinking about catching them, I am thinking about Reading.

"We cannot catch them, they can give us something and if they do we are going to try do our job.

"Without any collaboration from the Cardiff side, it's impossible for us and what I try to explain, I never tested my team in the position of second in the Championship.

"We are going to try it, first 40 laps we are so far off this position, now we are closer but it doesn't depend on us.

"Without them pushing us, it's impossible and they must feel some pressure from our side."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.