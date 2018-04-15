Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has said there is no time for Fulham to cry after dropping points to Brentford and that they must focus on bouncing back against Millwall.

It looked like the Whites would take all the spoils from a thoroughly entertaining west London derby when Aleksandar Mitrovic's first-time effort curled round Dan Bentley and into the Bees goal.

But it wasn't to be as Neal Maupay's last minute header not only saw Jokanovic's side drop two points, but also saw them drop out of the automatic promotion places.

It was bitterly disappointing, but Jokanovic has said there is no time for the side to cry over the result and that they're sole focus is bouncing back against Millwall on Friday night in another London derby.

He said: "No I am not depressed man, I am positive man, I am really happy at how my team pushed second half.

"We created problems, Brentford played really good football too, they are four points from play-offs, it's normal they will push hard for one of the less chances they will be in position for play-off.

"Really I am not worried, I am thinking in different way, I don't have time for crying or complaining, I only have time to support my team and to make it through recovery and push hard to prepare for next game ahead of us."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.