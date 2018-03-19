Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He's never short of an opinion, and Joey Barton certainly didn't hold back in his assessment of former QPR manager Mark Hughes.

The midfielder, who played under Hughes during his time at Loftus Road, slammed the Welsh boss, calling his time in west London 'abysmal'.

Barton was speaking on The Alan Brazil Breakfast Show on TalkSport, the midfielder said: "I saw Mark Hughes appointed and I was surprised.

"Whichever way you want to dress it up about his record standing up, I don't necessarily agree with that; I don't agree with it based on his tenure at QPR which was, let's be honest, abysmal.

"The back end of the Stoke job, again it was abysmal. Stoke are planted in the bottom three because of Mark Hughes. He's a very very lucky man.

"Southampton are in a bad spot at the moment but they're massively under-performing so it wouldn't take much to turn that squad around because I do think the previous manager was awful, he was horrific.

"He may well turn Southampton around, but for me, he's a really, really, really poor manager; that's my experience of him.

"You'll get his fan-boys; people like Robbie Savage who are pals with him inviting him in, but that's the other side of his experience.

"His record recently doesn't stack up for me. He took over from Tony Pulis at Stoke and no matter what you think about Tony Pulis, he had a great dressing room there and a solid foundation.

"Mark Hughes's remit there was to get in, bring more flair to Tony Pulis's solid-if not spectacular team; and you have to say they progressively got worse.

"Mark Hughes is responsible for signing all of these players and that's left Stoke in the predicament that they're in."

Asked why he rates Hughes so poorly, Barton replied: "I struggle with Mark because he's got no people skills; he just doesn't speak to anybody.

"Mark Hughes is going to do to Southampton what he's always done before, and if he doesn't adjust, we know it doesn't work because it didn't work at the end of Stoke; that's why he lost his job and why they're in the bottom three; he's done unbelievable to get the Southampton job.

"But it also shows how poor the managerial pool is when you look at some of the appointments recently. It's people who've failed.

"Football management is one of the few jobs where you can be absolutely crap and get paid a lot of money for being crap because you get sacked, but then you walk back into another job because club's think 'he's going to do exactly the same thing for us', and yet they think it's going to work for them."

