The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been given another run-out for QPR under-23s as they prepare to face Ipswich Town this afternoon.

The forward has been something of an outcast for the last 18 months, with his future looking certain to be away from Loftus Road.

(Image: Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Ariel Borysiuk is also included in the squad, with the game seemingly being an opportunity to attract interest ahead of a potential move.

James Perch also features for Paul Hall's side as he continues his comeback from injury.

QPR U23s: Brzozowski, Kakay, Williams, Borysiuk, Philips, Deshane, Akinola, Tilt, Shodipo, Emmanuel-Thomas, Perch.

Subs: Fox, Bowman, Wallen, Alfa.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .