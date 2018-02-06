Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The case of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is one which provokes opinions from even the most mild-mannered football fans.

JET, as he's known, is clearly a man of talent but has become something of an outcast at Loftus Road as he appears permanently exiled from first team duty, leaving his role at the club understandably questioned.

He has, however, appeared to have rejuvenated himself after returning to the QPR under-23s team in January, and finding his goal-scoring boots in their 3-2 defeat against Cardiff City where he bagged a brace.

But with his contract set to expire in the summer, does Emmanuel-Thomas deserve a chance to impress in Ian Holloway's side?

Tom Moore discusses the arguments for giving the striker an opportunity in the first team, while Phil Spencer explains why the ship has sailed for JET.

Arguments for

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is highly unlikely to be at QPR next season and, quite simply, his career is in the balance.

At 27, he should be in the prime of his career but, instead, has not played any senior competitive football in the past 12 months.

JET was a talented player when he was at Bristol City and he scored five goals in his first eight appearances for the club before he was deemed surplus to requirements by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Emmanuel-Thomas has been very well paid for doing next to nothing these past 12 months but he will know that will be ending in the summer.

So, quite simply, I'd tell him that his next career move will be decided in the next few months and if he shows the right attitude and performs well he can command a higher wage should a club take a chance on him.

If he wants it enough then it would only benefit the team in the short term as striker can be forgiven of almost anything if they are scoring.

Arguments against

It's safe to say the legacy of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is not one which will earn him a place in QPR's Forever Rs club.

The forward hasn't featured for the first team since April 2016, and is a constant source of frustration among the QPR fans.

Emmanuel-Thomas has undoubted talent, but what he's failed to show is the correct mentality to really make the most of his ability.

This has been proven by the lack of faith shown in him by both Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Ian Hollloway, both of whom have failed to be impressed by the 27-year-old, meaning that something is fundamentally wrong with the forward's ability to perform on a regular basis.

With his contract due to expire in the summer it appears near-on impossible that Emmanuel-Thomas will have a future at the club, and the ship appears to have sailed in terms of 'a last chance' for JET to forge a career at QPR.

