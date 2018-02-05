The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas scored twice as QPR under-23s lost 3-2 to Cardiff City this afternoon.

The hosts raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time, before the Hoops outcast got one back shortly after the break.

Paul Hall's side pushed to get back into the game in the second half, but Emmanuel-Thomas's 86th minute penalty wasn't enough to secure a point.

QPR included Stoke City defender Andrew Cherdieu in their team to face the Bluebirds, but was replaced just after the hour mark.

The clash in the Welsh capital also saw Arsenal winger Aaron Eyoma given another opportunity to impress for Paul Hall's side.

QPR under-23s: Dieng, Kakay, Williams, Fox, Cherdieu (T), Stylianides, Owens, Akinola, Eyoma (T), Emmanuel-Thomas, Dalling

Subs : Phillips, Brzozowski, Mesias, Alfa.

