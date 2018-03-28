Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

James Tarkowski's England debut has seen a divide in the Brentford fanbase because of his actions that led to his departure from the club.

From the outside looking in, most would think Bees fans would be proud seeing a former player go on to earn international recognition with the Three Lions.

But, as fans of the club will know, feelings towards the centre back are polarised, because of his strike action in January 2016.

Burnley were interested in signing Tarkowski and, when the Bees faced the Clarets that month, the defender was not in the squad and the club confirmed he had refused to play.

Subsequently a deal was met and the club benefited from a number of clauses, with his debut earning Brentford £500,000.

Fans appear to be in three camps. There are those delighted for him, those who are just happy to see the Bees benefit financially and those that can't stand their former star.

As Harlee Dean discovered to his cost, it's actions after you leave a club that can define the way you are viewed. His '10 times better' comments, which he says have been misinterpreted, led to the defender getting the worst reception at Griffin Park in many a year.

Tarkowski's flagrant refusal to face Burnley is, in my view, worse than a comment that I viewed as a player trying to say the right things by his new fans. The former skipper also said he'd joined the biggest club in the second city when he joined. Dean Smith would certainly disagree with that assessment.

Dean's comments were relatively harmless, compared to what Tarkowski said about his departure in October last year.

"I wish it hadn't ended the way it did," he told Mail Sport .

"I had two great years but it was the right thing to do. They said they'd help me and I didn't think they were doing that.

"It wasn't just football, it was my life. There was no financial incentive. I had to do what I did to make it happen.

"My mum's condition is never going to get better.

"It's about dealing with what she's got. We do what we can. She's off work full-time, so I try to see as much of her as I can. I'm much happier and I think she is."

To suggest that Brentford, who earlier in that transfer window had allowed Jota to return on loan to Spain to sort out issues in his private life, weren't helping is an insult towards everyone at the club.

It's also a different impression that departed Bees Andre Gray, Stuart Dallas, Moses Odubajo, Toumani Diagouraga Jake Bidwell, David Button, Scott Hogan, Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin, Jota and Lasse Vibe have all given after leaving Griffin Park.

Tarkowski's family situation deserves sympathy, of course it does and you wouldn't wish what is happening there on your worst enemy, but to smear Brentford's treatment of players as people is wrong.

Obviously, the defender still has his supporters amongst the fanbase for what he did on the pitch during his two years at Griffin Park.

Others still view the way he left as the ultimate betrayal and won't forgive him. But, from a Brentford perspective, there is still money to be made from him.

Were he to play in a competitive international, the Bees would be due another £500,000. Tarkowski has also interested some of the Premier League's top clubs. Were a deal to be concluded, given today's market values, Brentford would be looking at picking up millions as they have a sizeable sell-on clause.

It will be very interesting to see how Bees fans react if and when Tarkowski returns to Griffin Park with another team.

