James Perch says he's had no talks about extending his contract at Loftus Road.

The QPR defender has been out of action since dislocating his knee against Hull City on August, and with the 32-year-old biding his time to get back into the first team, Perch says that contract talks will have to wait.

Asked by Get West London about whether he's had an offer, Perch said: "No there’s been nothing so far.

“I didn’t expect to have heard anything to be honest because I haven’t played for so long. That will start to come when I play a few games consecutively for the first team. I don’t expect to be talking about contracts if I’m still injured.

“I’m not worried about when it’s going to come or how it’s going to come, I’m just purely focused on getting back in the first team and playing. Whatever will come, will come and that’ll be that.

“I haven’t gone to the manager or Les (Ferdinand) asking for answers. I’m quite experienced now so know I’d be daft to go and ask for a contract when I haven’t played for so long, and they probably know that.”

