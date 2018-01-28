Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR defender James Perch has spoken of the challenge at breaking back into the starting XI, saying it’s proving to be difficult.

The 32-year-old has been out of action since mid-August after dislocating his knee against Hull City, and while he says the recovery was easier than expected, he’s now facing a bigger challenge as he tries to prove his worth to Ian Holloway.

Speaking to Get West London about his recovery, Perch said: “I thought it would be harder than it has been.

“Obviously it’s been a long time but I think I’ve dealt with it okay. I think the older you get, you definitely find things easier to deal with.

“It’s been tough getting back into the team. It’s been nearly six months now and it’s been hard getting back in contention.

“We have a lot of defenders who In my opinion have done well so for me to come back now I have to prove my self again, and get that chance which is proving hard to come by at the moment.

“I’ll only get game time if I deserve to play so I just need to take the chance when I get it and hopefully stay in the team.

“It was hard enough in pre-season when I was fully fit to make my mark and get that starting jersey, so come back from injury after six months makes it even harder.

“I’m fit but it’s just trying to break back in. We’ve got such a settle defence that it’s hard to dislodge it and break back in but all I can do is train well, show a good attitude and hopefully my time will come.”

