QPR have made one change for this afternoon's clash with Wolves.

Ian Holloway looks to be prioritising his defence, as Jake Bidwell returns to the starting line-up in place of striker Matt Smith, who drops to the bench.

With Massimo Luongo missing out with a knee injury, Jordan Cousins retains his place in midfield, while last week's performances by Joel Lynch and James Perch keep them in the starting XI at the expense of Alex Baptiste.

There are places on the bench for Matt Ingram, Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Aramide Oteh and Ilias Chair, who secured his long-term future at the club yesterday.

However, there's no place in the squad for youngster Chay Tilt, who despite travelling with the squad, doesn't make the 18.

QPR team : Smithies, Perch, Lynch, Onuoha, Robinson, Bidwell, Wszolek, Scowen, Cousins, Freeman, Washington

Substitutes: Ingram, Smith, Baptiste, Eze, Chair, Osayi-Samuel, Oteh

